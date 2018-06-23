Chelsea eye star with bargain release clause amid Willian Manchester United transfer rumours

Chelsea could reportedly turn to the transfer of Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore if they lose Willian or Eden Hazard this summer.

That is the claim of Duncan Castles, speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, as quoted by the Daily Star, who add that Traore has an £18million release clause.

MORE: Chelsea inform club they’re prepared to trigger star’s €38million buy-out clause

The former Barcelona youngster has often been linked with bigger clubs despite not quite living up to his potential in spells at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

It may now be, however, that he gets his chance to make the move to Chelsea as the Blues face reported interest in Willian from rivals Manchester United.

The Brazil international has been linked several times with the Red Devils and the latest from the Daily Mail is that they’re preparing a £60million bid for the 29-year-old.

Willian would be a big loss for Chelsea after years of big-game performances, but selling him for such a big fee as he arguably gets past the peak of his career could be sensible business.

Traore would also be a fine long-term replacement given he’s still only 22 years old and could improve under the right manager and with better players around him.