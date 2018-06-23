Chinese side Hebei Fortune are reportedly willing to make an offer of €100M to Barcelona for Uruguayan star Luis Suarez, with the Asian giants ready to make the player the highest paid in world football.

Don Balon are stating that the Chinese side have made an initial contact with the Spanish giants about signing Suarez, and that are willing to fork out €100M to bring the former Liverpool star to Asia.

The news outlet are also stating that the club are willing to pay the player €150M over the course of three years, and that this offer, should he sign it, will see him overtake Lionel Messi and become the highest paid player on the planet.

Since moving to the Nou Camp from Liverpool in the summer of 2014, Suarez has managed to develop into one of the best strikers on the planet.

In 198 games for Ernesto Valverde’s side, the 31-year-old has managed to clock up an astonishing record of 152 goals and 84 assists, a record that we’re sure even Messi himself would be proud to call his own.

Suarez’s best season for the Blaugrana came in the 2015/16 campaign, with the Uruguayan international bagging a total of 59 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions, a stupidly good return.

If Barcelona do receive an offer of this calibre for Suarez, it would be stupid to turn it down, especially when you consider the player is reaching the end of his career.