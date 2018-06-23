Chelsea star Eden Hazard has his second goal of the afternoon as he makes it Belgium 4-1 Tunisia in today’s World Cup clash.

The 27-year-old scored his first of the game from the penalty spot and now has one from open play after brilliantly going around the goalkeeper.

MORE: Eden Hazard makes World Cup history with goal for Belgium vs Tunisia

Belgium have been tipped as dark horses to win a major international tournament for some time now, so could this finally be the year they get it together at this level?

The likes of Hazard and Romelu Lukaku certainly look up for it today and have torn apart a Tunisia side that England only beat by one late goal the other night.

Here’s Hazard’s latest effort…