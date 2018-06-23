Huge boost for England as Belgium’s Premier League superstar a doubt for Thursday after picking up injury

England have been handed a huge boost ahead of their clash with Belgium on Thursday with a notable Belgian star picking up an injury today in their 5-2 win over Tunisia.

Roberto Martinez has confirmed this evening that Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku picked up a ligament injury vs Tunisia, which makes him a doubt for Thursday’s England clash.

Romelu Lukaku has started his World Cup campaign in Russia in clinical style with the Man United forward notching an impressive brace in both of Belgium’s opening two World Cup fixtures.

Lukaku scored twice on Monday as Roberto Martinez’s men swept aside Panama in a 3-0 win and the United star drew level with Portugal’s talisman Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the World Cup goalscoring charts today as he notched another brace vs Tunisia in a 5-2 win.

Belgium have now secured their place in the knockout stages after just two games with Thursday’s clash vs England looking likely to be a battle for the top spot in the group.

Bleacher Report have reported this evening that Lukaku has sustained ligament damage during Belgium’s 5-2 win over Tunisia and will be assessed in the next 48 hours.

Even if Lukaku is fit however he may be compromised with Martinez eyeing an opportunity to rest players on Thursday.

The Mirror have reported this evening that Martinez could rest key stars such as Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku on Thursday in order to have them feeling fresh ahead of the knockout stages.