Barcelona making progress in surprise transfer raid on Manchester United

Barcelona are reportedly making progress in a surprise attempt to sign Juan Mata from Manchester United in this summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to Bleacher Report journalist Dean Jones, who claims he’s heard that Barca could be making some headway in snapping up the Spain international.

This rumour has come rather out of the blue, though it is a deal that makes sense for both clubs for a number of reasons.

Though Mata remains a classy player at the top of his game, he has seemed to struggle to hit top form at United and certainly doesn’t seem the most natural fit for Jose Mourinho’s style of football.

The 30-year-old could do much better to move back to La Liga and enjoy the slightly slower pace of the game in a Barcelona side that tend to stroll past most of their opponents.

Hearing that some progress is being made in a potential deal for Juan Mata to join Barcelona this summer — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) June 23, 2018

One of the top creative players in the world for much of his career, Mata could also make a fine replacement for Andres Iniesta at the Nou Camp after he left the club at the end of last season.

Iniesta will prove a tough act to follow but Mata has plenty of experience of winning major honours for club and country and is a similar style of playmaker who should fit into the Barcelona style of play very comfortably.