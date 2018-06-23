Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has revealed he’s had surgery on a rare brain tumour in a heartbreaking post on his official Instagram page.

The Spaniard, who also played for Newcastle in his days in the Premier League, says this has been the most difficult time of his life but that he now seems to be recovering after the operation.

Enrique was something of a fan-favourite at Anfield for his committed and energetic displays from left-back, and LFC fans have sent their support to the player with messages of ‘YNWA’ flooding his social media pages.

The 32-year-old retired from playing at the end of the 2016/17 season spent with Real Zaragoza after spending nine seasons in total in England with Newcastle and then Liverpool.

In an emotional statement on Instagram, he said: ‘Sorry i haven’t been around much, It has been the toughest few weeks of my life.. Within the space of one month I have found out the news that I have a rare brain tumor and had surgery to have it removed, I am now in recovery and so thankful, Life is too precious.’

Everyone here at CaughtOffside wishes Enrique all the best in his recovery after this difficult and sad news.

Below is a selection of some messages of support he’s received from fans on Twitter, as well as from Liverpool’s official account…

Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Jose. Our thoughts are with you and your family. #YNWA https://t.co/HChIdaujFR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 23, 2018

All the best to you and your family. #YNWA — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 23, 2018

Sorry to hear that mate. Wishing you a speedy recovery! You’ll never walk alone. — Phil Teddy (@Philteddylfc) June 23, 2018

Get well soon Jose YNWA — Calvin (@Calvin_LFC05) June 23, 2018

Wishing you all the best José YNWA — The Red Revival (@TheRedRevival) June 23, 2018

Get well soon Jose. — Bazza_23 (@bazza_23) June 23, 2018

Get well soon Jose YNWA! — Paul LFC (@ToBe_Coutinhoed) June 23, 2018

We're all praying for you Jose ?? — Mack ??????? (@Bxateng) June 23, 2018