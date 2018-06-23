Liverpool have reportedly launched a firm and formal bid of £158million to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

This is according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, in a deal that would smash the Premier League transfer record if it went through.

Asensio is undoubtedly one of the best young players in the world at the moment, though that is a huge amount to pay and would be more than double Liverpool’s current transfer record.

BBC Sport have the £75m spent on Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool’s current transfer record, while the £89m fee Manchester United forked out for Paul Pogba, also quoted by BBC Sport, is the most an English club has ever paid for a player.

Liverpool could do with Asensio as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho in attack, with no new player of that kind brought in since the Brazilian joined Barcelona in January.

The Spain international may only be young but has already played his part in two Champions League wins for Real Madrid, scoring in the 2017 final win over Juventus.

The 22-year-old could therefore be just the kind of player needed to bring glory to Liverpool.

Gol Digital recently linked Asensio with Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United, and with those two perhaps most likely to challenge Manchester City for the title next season the outcome of this deal could prove pivotal.