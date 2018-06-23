Liverpool have done well so far this summer transfer window, however the Reds will definitely need a few more reinforcement to mount a serious challenge to Man City for next season’s Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have, so far, signed Fabinho from Monaco, a player that is sure to add an abundance of quality to their midfield for next season.

It doesn’t seem like the Reds will stop their summer splurging at just one player, with it being obvious that the club need a fair bit more quality in their squad to mount a serious title challenge.

Despite having players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front, as well as players such as Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk at the back, the Merseyside club still managed to finish fourth in the league last season, a result we’re sure some fans weren’t too pleased with.

It’s clear that the club need more quality players in their squad to improve on the fourth place finish they achieved last season, so we’ve picked out a couple of reported targets who, if they were to sign them, would give Liverpool the firepower to seriously challenge Man City for the Premier League next season.

Marco Asensio

Spanish international Asensio took Europe by storm during the 2017 U21 European Championships, as he helped Spain finish runners-up to Germany, and his exploits in European football certainly don’t stop there.

The midfielder has managed to score 21 and assist 10 in 91 appearance for Real Madrid, a total that shouldn’t be looked down upon when you consider that the player is often made to come off the bench for Los Blancos.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the player is a target for Jurgen Klopp’s side, and that they are willing to pay £158M (€180M) for the Spaniard, an eye-watering amount for a player so young.