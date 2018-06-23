Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a surprise swap deal transfer offer as they eye a move for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane this summer.

According to Don Balon, Los Blancos could try their luck with a very tempting offer involving goalkeeper Keylor Navas moving to Liverpool as part of the deal.

Liverpool are in dire need of a new goalkeeper this summer after the poor form of both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet last season.

The Reds have been linked with other big names in goal in recent times, but Don Balon have suggested they’ve shifted their focus away from Roma shot-stopper Alisson.

With Real perhaps set to sign Alisson, that likely means Navas will no longer be first choice at the Bernabeu, so offloading him to help them land Mane makes perfect sense from a Madrid perspective.

The Senegal international could also be a fine addition for the Champions League winners after his rise at Anfield, and with the Spanish giants in need of making some changes up front after last season’s weak showing in La Liga.

Mane could in theory be an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.