Video: Romelu Lukaku goal has Manchester United fans crying for Belgian to join him at Old Trafford

Romelu Lukaku has scored his third goal in two games for Belgium at this summer’s World Cup, and here’s the latest effort from Manchester United’s striker.

The Red Devils star showed great movement as Dries Mertens played him in to strike home with ease to make it 2-0.

Tunisia have since pulled one back, but with Belgium playing like this you wouldn’t bet against Lukaku getting another today.

It’s worth noting as well that Mertens and Lukaku have combined superbly in this game, with United fans now dreaming of the pair combining up front together at Old Trafford.

Below are some clips of the goal and tweets from some United fans who believe the club should be in for the Napoli forward this summer…

