Real Madrid informed Manchester United are ready to launch €275m-plus-player bid for stunning transfer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly received a tip-off regarding a potentially sensational Manchester United transfer swoop this summer.

In what would be one of the most high-profile deals of the summer, the Red Devils are said to be prepared to pay as much as €275million plus Anthony Martial to Paris Saint-Germain in order to sign Neymar.

According to Don Balon, this would be more than Real Madrid are currently offering for the Brazilian superstar, with Jose Mourinho described as determined to land a marquee signing like this in order to challenge for the biggest prizes.

Martial makes sense as a makeweight in the deal given his struggles at Old Trafford, with the young Frenchman not looking at home in this United set-up despite obvious talent.

The 22-year-old could do well to return to Ligue 1 where he first broke onto the scene, and would likely have a far easier time expressing himself in this PSG side, making an ideal replacement for Neymar if he were to leave the Parc des Princes after just one season.

This is a worry for Madrid, however, who could also do with Neymar as a long-term replacement for 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, or even just as an upgrade on under-performers like Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.