Manchester United fans celebrate seven days until major player move likely to become official

Manchester United fans are all celebrating on Twitter today as there’s just a week to go until Marouane Fellaini leaves the club as his contract expires.

The Belgium international looks likely to be on his way out of Old Trafford and is close to officially becoming a free agent now after a mixed few years with United.

Fellaini initially looked a real flop when he joined a dysfunctional side managed by David Moyes in the 2013/14 season, though in fairness to him he improved a lot after that and become a key player at various points under both Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

Still, many have continued to question if he’s really the calibre of player United should be building a team around, and it seems the general feeling today is that fans will be delighted to see the back of him.

Calciomercato have previously linked Fellaini with AC Milan, and though speculation has died down somewhat in recent times, the Daily Star have previously stated the player has rejected a contract offer from United.

If things still haven’t been resolved with just days to go, it seems this is the end for Fellaini and he’ll be on the move to a new club before too long, and this lot are already celebrating…

