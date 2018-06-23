Manchester United look to have been given a huge boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

It was recently claimed by Don Balon that Jose Mourinho would be keen on the Croatia international as he eyed up a double raid on Real Madrid for him and Gareth Bale.

While Bale may be a slightly more ambitious target for United, Kovacic has not featured regularly for Los Blancos in recent times and now says he wants to leave to play more first-team football.

‘I want to play more and the best thing is to leave Madrid,’ Kovacic told Marca in a transfer bombshell ahead of next season.

The Red Devils could certainly do with a player of the 24-year-old’s calibre in that area of the pitch, with Michael Carrick retiring at the end of last season while players like Ander Herrera and Daley Blind fell somewhat out of favour last term.

Kovacic could really help plug that gap, with United known to be in the market for new midfielders this summer despite already signing Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Sun recently linked the club with PSG midfielder Marco Verratti, while another Don Balon report linked them with an interest in Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.

Kovacic may not be as big a name as them, but the fact that he wants out of Madrid could make him a realistic target this summer.