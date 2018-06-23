‘Class’ – Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku praised for ‘extremely touching’ sportsmanship in Belgium vs Tunisia

Posted by
‘Class’ – Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku praised for ‘extremely touching’ sportsmanship in Belgium vs Tunisia

Romelu Lukaku has been praised for his actions during a 5-2 Belgium win over Tunisia as the Manchester United star bagged a brace.

MORE: Manchester United fans celebrate seven days until major player move likely to become official

Fans have applauded Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku for telling a referee not to award a penalty during Belgium’s 5-2 win vs Tunisia in the World Cup.

The United star bagged a brace for Roberto Martinez’s men as Belgium comfortably swept aside African underdogs Tunisia.

Lukaku now has four goals in just two World Cup appearances in Russia this summer. His brace vs Tunisia draws him level with Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo who also has four goals to his name after bagging a hat-trick vs Spain and a winner vs Morocco.

cristiano ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is the only World Cup player to have scored as many goals as Romelu Lukaku thus far (4)

Lukaku’s performance vs Tunisia however caught the eye of many for more than one reason.

The Man United star was praised after initially appearing to have been tripped inside the Tunisia box. The Belgian striker however quickly rose to his feet to inform the referee that minimum contact had occurred and not to award a penalty.

Was Lukaku simply protecting himself to avoid punishment from diving? Probably. His actions however are certainly refreshing in a world of Sergio Ramos’ and Pepes.

Twitter quickly exploded with plenty of kind words for the Man United talisman.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top