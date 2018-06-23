Marcelo has reportedly asked Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui to bring Roma ‘keeper Alisson to Los Blancos should he get the chance, with the Spanish giants eyeing up a €65M move for the player.

Don Balon are stating that the Brazilian defender has requested that the club move for Alisson, and that Marcelo believes the Roma shot-stopper has the potential to be one of the best ‘keepers in the world.

MORE: Real Madrid informed Manchester United are ready to launch €275m-plus-player bid for stunning transfer

The news outlet are also stating that the Spanish giants are close to wrapping up a deal for the player and that they are ready to pay €65M for the Brazilian international, a fair price considering the season he’s just had.

Despite only emerging as a big name on the European football scene for Roma this season, Alisson has already managed to make a name for himself in Italy.

The Brazilian managed to keep a total of 22 cleans sheets in 49 appearances in all competitions for Italian giants Roma, helping the club reach the semi finals of the Champions League, where they lost out to eventual runners-up Liverpool.

If Real end up signing Alisson, it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for current Los Blancos number one Keylor Navas at the Santiago Bernabeu.