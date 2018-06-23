Real Madrid look set to join Barcelona in a pursuit for a World Cup star who has caught the eye in the opening weeks of the tournament.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are looking set to engage in a transfer battle for Mexico and PSV star Hirving Lozano.

Lozano stole the eyes of the world last week when he scored the winner during a win over World Cup champions Germany in a 1-0 victory.

Lozano impressed once again in Mexico’s second fixture of the tournament with the Central American side beating South Korea 2-1.

The Mexican currently plays for Dutch side PSV and at just 22-years-old he has attracted interested from two of the biggest clubs in world football.

Earlier today, Spanish outlet Don Balon reported that Barcelona were eying a move for the star to compete with Ousmane Dembélé. CalcioMercato have now reported this evening that Real Madrid are now also showing interest in the 22-year-old.

The report states that Premier League side Everton were the initial club to be interested in the star but PSV were less than impressed with the Toffees’ €25-30m valuation of the star.

Lozano is having a World Cup eerily similar to the breakthrough tournament Colombia star James Rodriguez had four years ago. Rodriguez quickly sealed a move to Real Madrid after the tournament and Lozano could be on the verge of following in Rodriguez’s exact footsteps.