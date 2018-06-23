Real Madrid are eyeing up Spain and Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara as a replacement for want-away star Mateo Kovacic.

Don Balon are stating that Croatian international wants to leave the club this summer, and that Los Blancos are eyeing up Thiago as a replacement for the former Inter Milan star.

MORE: Marcelo desperate for Julen Lopetegui to bring Brazilian teammate to Real Madrid with €65M swoop

The news outlet are also stating that Barcelona are also keen on signing Thiago, with Marca stating that Bayern wants €70M for the Spaniard, a more than reasonable price for a player of his quality.

Since moving to German giants Bayern from Barcelona in the summer of 2013, the Spanish international has managed to develop himself into one of the most creative and impressive midfielders in world football.

In 153 appearances for the Bavarian club, the 27-year-old has managed to clock up a total of 25 goals and 27 assists, a decent return considering the player is often deployed as a central midfielder for the Bundesliga outfit.

If Real are serious about finding a replacement for want-away star Kovacic, there aren’t many better candidates out there for the role than Bayern Munich sensation and former Barcelona star Thiago.