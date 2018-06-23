Real Madrid are closer to getting their hands on the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson after developments at Liverpool in the last 24 hours, according to Don Balon.

The Brazil international has been the subject of much speculation for some time after an impressive season for Roma, but it now looks increasingly likely that he’ll head to the Bernabeu.

Globo Esporte recently claimed Liverpool had offered a contract to Alisson, though the Daily Mail reported that the player looked close to agreeing a deal to join Real Madrid.

Don Balon now state that Liverpool have given up on Alisson and turned their attention elsewhere, giving Real a huge boost in pursuit of a new goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old, currently at the World Cup with Brazil, looks like he’d be a major upgrade on Keylor Navas as Madrid number one, and beating Liverpool to his signature would be a pretty big bonus too.

The Reds emerged as serious contenders in the Champions League last season as they reached the final, only to lose 3-1 to Real Madrid after two howlers from ‘keeper Loris Karius.

With someone like Alisson in place, that could have majorly closed the gap and seen Liverpool emerge as contenders again to challenge Los Blancos’ recent dominance in the competition.

Don Balon now report that Liverpool are looking to sign Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha instead.