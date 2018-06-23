Video: Marco Reus goal rescues Germany vs Sweden after World Cup embarrassment looked imminent

A Marco Reus goal vs Sweden gave Germany a lifeline after a World Cup exit looked to be looming.

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus converted a cross on the 48th minute after Germany had gone into the half-time break trailing Sweden 1-0.

Germany of course lost their opening game of the World Cup in Russia last weekend after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Central American underdogs Mexico.

The Germans looked on course to be exiting the World Cup in the opening stages for the first time since 1938.

Joachim Low opted to leave Arsenal star Mesut Ozil on the bench for today’s clash vs Sweden after a less-than impressive performance from the Gunners star vs Mexico.

Low’s decision looked to have done little to rejuvenate his World Cup winners with Sweden looking impressive in the opening 45 minutes.

The introduction however of Mario Gomez at the start of the second-half looked to have inspired the German side to play with added attacking threat.

Gomez played his part in Reus’ goal with the attacker’s forward run across the front post drawing Sweden defenders away from Reus allowing the Dortmund star to convert after Gomez had touched on a low Germany cross.

You can watch Germany’s lifeline and Reus’ goal below.