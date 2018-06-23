Video: Sweden take shock lead over World Cup champions Germany with outrageous finish

Sweden took a first-half lead over World Cup holders Germany after just 32 minutes thanks to an outstanding goal from Ola Toivonen.

MORE: Video: Embarrassing footage shows poor attitude from Arsenal star Ozil during Germany vs Mexico upset

The Germans are in trouble.

A delicate touch from Sweden winger Ola Toivonen to lift a chance over the head of Manual Neuer gave the Swedes a shock lead after just 32 minutes.

Despite the beauty of the finish, the bigger picture is perhaps more compelling to look at.

Germany have not exited a World Cup in the opening stage since 1938! It will also be another sad tale of World Cup champions failing to qualify out of the group stages.

An unusual and bizarre pattern is beginning to unravel. In 2002, France (who had won the competition four years perviously) failed to qualify out of the group stage. In 2014, Spain also failed to defend their World Cup title with the European side crashing out of the group stage after defeats to both Holland and Chile.

Italy also failed to qualify from their group in 2010 after winning the tournament four years perviously.

Germany fell to a 1-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening World Cup campaign last weekend and conceding early to Sweden in their second fixture has revealed a concerning issue within the German camp.

You can watch the Ola Toivonen beauty below.