Video: Toni Kroos scores sensational last minute free-kick to rescue Germany vs Sweden in World Cup heroics

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos scored a sensational free-kick in the final minutes of extra-time vs Sweden to rescue Germany at the death in a 2-1 World Cup win.

MORE: Video: Marco Reus goal rescues Germany vs Sweden after World Cup embarrassment looked imminent

Germany produced a World Cup classic as Toni Kroos rescued Joachim Low’s side in extra-time.

Germany went into the half-time break trailing Sweden 1-0 and having lost their opening fixture vs Mexico last weekend they looked set to be exiting the World Cup in the first stage of tournament for the first time since 1938.

The Germans looked set to be the third consecutive World Cup champions to fail to qualify from their group four years after winning the title with Italy and Spain also failing to qualify from their groups as champions in previous tournaments.

Marco Reus however gave Germany a lifeline on the 48th minute but as the Germans pushed for a winner they looked to have exhausted all of their options with Jerome Boateng receiving a red card on the 82nd minute.

With minutes remaining and German’y World Cup hopes in tatters, Low’s side were awarded a free-kick on the left-side of the Sweden box.

Real Madrid star Kross rolled the ball to Reus who trapped it to allow the Real Madrid midfielder to produce a spectacular curled effort into the far right top corner of the Sweden goal.

Kroos’ goal will be etched into World cup history as an iconic classic and it can be watched below.