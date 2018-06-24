Man Utd forward Anthony Martial struggled to establish himself in the starting line-up on a regular basis last season, and it could reportedly lead to a potential exit.

The Frenchman scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in 45 appearances, but he was limited to a bit-part role for the most part and that will have been a frustration given his initial impact at the club after joining from Monaco.

Coupled with the January signing of Alexis Sanchez, it merely added to the competition at Old Trafford and raised further concerns for Martial’s future at the club.

In turn, as reported by GFFN, via Paris United, the 22-year-old is said to be in advanced talks with Juventus over personal terms. However, there is no suggestion that progress has been made between the two clubs, with Man Utd tipped to demand a whopping €86m fee for their forward.

It remains to be seen if that is a fee that Juventus can satisfy, and it’s also debatable as to whether it’s such a sensible move for that kind of money given that they’ve got Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi, Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic available to Massimiliano Allegri to play behind Gonzalo Higuain.

The Turin giants have rattled off seven consecutive Serie A titles to suggest that they have the squad capable of continuing their domestic dominance, but perhaps Martial can play a key role in their longevity as well as making a bigger impact in Europe to end their wait for further glory.

As for United, Jose Mourinho already has Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata at his disposal behind Romelu Lukaku, and so if they do receive a sizeable offer for Martial, perhaps he will be inclined to give it the green light with that depth already available to him.