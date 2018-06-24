Antonella Roccuzzo posts wonderful Lionel Messi birthday message as Argentina ace eyes crucial win

Lionel Messi is busy plotting Argentina’s late heroics to make it out of the group stage at the World Cup, but partner Antonella Roccuzzo has sent him some birthday wishes to lift his spirits.

Argentina were on the verge of elimination after their defeat to Croatia last time out, as that followed a disappointing draw in their opening game against Iceland.

They now have to beat Nigeria in their last group game to have any chance of progressing, and Messi finding his form after two frustrating outings will be absolutely key to doing that.

He’ll likely take a break from the stress of what lies ahead on Sunday though as he celebrates his 31st birthday, and Roccuzzo has posted a lovely family-themed birthday message on Instagram for him featuring herself and their children.

“Happy birthday love,” she wrote in her caption. “We love you so much! Thank you for making me the happiest woman in the world and for the family that we believe is our greatest strength. I wish you for you to have a great day and love always”.

It remains to be seen if it acts as inspiration for Messi to help Argentina get out of a pretty large hole in Russia…