Brazil injury news: Blow for Tite, key ace to miss Serbia clash as pair now concerns

Brazil face a crunch clash with Serbia on Wednesday as they require a positive result to secure their place in the last-16 at the 2018 World Cup.

The Selecao overcame their disappointing draw with Switzerland in their opening game with a win over Costa Rica to move to the top of Group E.

However, they left it late in that game as Philippe Coutinho and Neymar scored in injury time to seal the win which leaves them level with Switzerland in top spot, with Serbia in third with three points as they know a win over Brazil would see them leapfrog them into the qualification spots.

In turn, the pressure will be on both sides on Wednesday, but Brazil have suffered a setback as Corriere dello Sport report that Douglas Costa will miss the game due to a thigh injury as he joined Danilo in the treatment room.

The Juventus star made a decisive impact off the bench against Costa Rica in the second half as he replaced Willian to add more pace, direct running and a real attacking threat down the right flank.

With that in mind, not having him as an option will be a blow to Brazil as an argument could have been made that he deserved to start the decisive encounter with Serbia.

Combined with the fact that Brazil coach Tite is down to his third-choice right back Fagner after injuries to Dani Alves before the tournament and now Danilo, it’s a headache he could certainly do without as he’ll want to avoid anymore setbacks in the coming weeks if Brazil advance.

Further, it will certainly be hoped that Danilo and Costa aren’t out for longer than the group stage.