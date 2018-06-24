Chelsea tipped to make player swap offer to land £60m summer target

After missing out on the Champions League last season, Chelsea could be set to make changes this summer to bolster their squad.

The Blues did end their campaign on a high note after lifting the FA Cup, but their Premier League disappointment, a year on from winning the title, would undoubtedly have left many frustrated at Stamford Bridge.

In turn, particularly with some of their summer signings from last year not delivering, it could lead to important changes to the squad.

According to The Daily Mail, one such move could involve Alvaro Morata heading to Borussia Dortmund in return for securing the signing of £60m-rated ace Christian Pulisic.

One of the main issues for Chelsea last season was scoring goals consistently, as they managed just 62 goals in 38 Premier League games, giving them the lowest tally of the top six sides.

A factor in that was Morata’s inability to consistently deliver, as after making a bright start to life in England, the Spaniard managed just 15 goals and six assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

With that in mind, the idea of using him as part of their bid to land Pulisic could be seen as a sensible decision with January signing Olivier Giroud an obvious candidate to replace him and lead the line, but from the player’s perspective, it has to surely raise alarm bells.

After impressing for Juventus and then Real Madrid, Morata ultimately took a gamble and failed to entirely settle and prove his worth in England.

Doing the same thing by taking a risk and moving to another new country in Germany and having to adapt to a new league, environment and squad could set him back further if he doesn’t make it a success, and so it’s questionable as to whether joining Dortmund would be a smart decision for his own career at this point.

It remains to be seen if such a move materialises, but Chelsea are certainly doing the right thing in terms of eyeing attacking reinforcements as they are needed based on their performances last season.