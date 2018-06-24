England fans took to Twitter to slam Jesse Lingard for his celebration, after the Man United star celebrate his strike against Panama with a dance from popular video game ‘Fortnite’.

The Man United ace, who scored the Three Lions’ third, and his first of the tournament, in their 6-1 demolition of Panama in their World Cup group G game this afternoon.

The win now means that Gareth Southgate’s side are top of their group on fair play, meaning that a draw or win against Belgium should be enough to see them top the group.

During and after the match, fans took to Twitter to slam Lingard for his celebration for his goal, one that is taken from the game ‘Fortnite’ and is titled the ‘Shoot’ dance.

Here are a few tweets from fans slamming the England midfielder for his celebration during this afternoon’s game. From our point of view, it’s nice to see a player celebrate with something a bit different. Good on the lad!

Yer da when he sees Lingard’s goal and then witnesses his celebration. pic.twitter.com/DLpGP8sxqg — Ewan Watt (@ewancwatt) June 24, 2018

Lingard ruined that goal with his embarrassing celebration ?? — Findlay Duncan (@Finners_D) June 24, 2018

What is that celebration from lingard. He’s mid 20’s and tryna spell his initials out with his hands ?????? — LM21 (@LMerrill21) June 24, 2018

Great goal but ruined by the most wank, cringeworthy celebration. Fuck sake Lingard why — WigLAD??????? (@WigLADH1) June 24, 2018

Imagine scoring a class goal in the World Cup then doing a shit dance as a celebration, it’s embarrassing ????? fuck off Lingard #WorldCup — Wiffen (@Wiffen14) June 24, 2018

Lingard good goal bad celebration lmao — FazexWeeb (@syedfaizzuan01) June 24, 2018

Lingard had all my respect and then lost it in 5 minutes when he pulled out that awful celebration — Clem (@ClementsHarry) June 24, 2018