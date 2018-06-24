England fans are all saying the same thing about Jesse Lingard as Man United ace celebrates strike vs Panama with ‘Fortnite’ dance

England fans took to Twitter to slam Jesse Lingard for his celebration, after the Man United star celebrate his strike against Panama with a dance from popular video game ‘Fortnite’.

The Man United ace, who scored the Three Lions’ third, and his first of the tournament, in their 6-1 demolition of Panama in their World Cup group G game this afternoon.

The win now means that Gareth Southgate’s side are top of their group on fair play, meaning that a draw or win against Belgium should be enough to see them top the group.

During and after the match, fans took to Twitter to slam Lingard for his celebration for his goal, one that is taken from the game ‘Fortnite’ and is titled the ‘Shoot’ dance.

Here are a few tweets from fans slamming the England midfielder for his celebration during this afternoon’s game. From our point of view, it’s nice to see a player celebrate with something a bit different. Good on the lad!

