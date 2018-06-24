Ernesto Valverde has reportedly asked Barcelona to make a move to bring Liverpool target and Stoke City star Xherdan Shaqiri to the club.

Don Balon are reporting that the Barca boss wants the club to sign the Swiss superstar this summer, who has been a shining star for Switzerland at the World Cup so far.

The Mirror have stated previously that Liverpool are interested in Shaqiri, and that he’ll be available for £12M due to a relegation release clause in his contract, a price that’ll be an absolute bargain for a player of his quality.

Despite seeing himself and Stoke relegated from the Premier League last season, Shaqiri still managed to impress fans with his performances, and is often considered as the best player at the club.

So far, the winger has bagged a goal and an assist in two games at the World Cup to help Switzerland go into their final group game with a great chance of making the round of 16.

The former Bayern and Inter Milan star has managed to bag 15 goals and 15 assists in 92 games for the Potters, meaning he directly contributes to a goal around every three games on average, a decent return.

If Barca are serious about Shaqiri, they may have to battle Liverpool in the race to sign the midfielder.