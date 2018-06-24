Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has taken a swipe at Tottenham by claiming that striker Harry Kane is ‘ready to go to a big club’.

Kane is currently captaining England in the World Cup 2018 and is starring for his country by taking his club form into the tournament.

Kane, 24, has cemented himself as one of Europe’s finest goalscorers and found the net 41 goals in 48 appearances last season as Spurs got back into the Champions League.

Spurs, though, have not won a trophy in over 10 years, leading some fans to question whether it would be better for Kane to move away to have a better chance of adding some medals to his locker.

And former Arsenal captain could resist but take a dig at his London rivals.

Speaking to the BBC, as reported by The Express, he said: “Harry Kane is probably the best striker in the Premier League. I think he’s now ready to go to a big club.”

However, the prospect of Kane moving anytime soon looks slim as he has recently has put pen-to-paper on a new six-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2024 and is now looking to help his side end their long wait for a trophy next season, as per BBC Sport.

This didn’t stop Chelsea and Arsenal fans from having fun at Tottenham’s expense:

‘Harry Kane is ready to go to a big club’ Cesc Fabregas #arsenal pic.twitter.com/tb8oMWUTOt — Kwikky’s left foot (@fit_kwik_) June 24, 2018

? Cesc Fabregas on Harry Kane

?- “He is probably the best striker in the Premier League. I think he is now ready to go to a big club”

Shots fired ??? pic.twitter.com/JPZIF7XIgL — Extra Time (@ExtraTi20099469) June 24, 2018

Cesc Fabregas about Harry Kane stating ‘I think it’s time he went to a big club’… cue the Drama, go, go, go!!!!! — Daniel Kirby (@DJKirby14) June 24, 2018

Cesc Fabregas has gone up in my estimation, he thinks Harry Kane is ready to move to a Big club ha ha — geoff walker (@geoff_walker123) June 24, 2018

Cesc Fabregas saying it’s time for harry kane to go to a Big Club! Lmao — MÖ10 (@UssamaA99) June 24, 2018

“I think he’s ready to go to a proper big club.” Cesc Fabregas on Harry Kane. ??? Still a legend — Ray Skeates (@PisstakeRhaiadr) June 24, 2018