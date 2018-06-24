Jose Mourinho’s Man United are willing to offer €80M to Real Madrid in order to bring German midfielder Toni Kroos to Old Trafford.

Don Balon are stating that the Red Devils are keen on bringing the former Bayern Munich star to the Premier League, and that they are willing to make an offer of €80M in order to do so.

The news outlet are also stating that the Spanish giants are desperate to keep him at the club, and that the player may be open to change of scenery this summer.

With Michael Carrick retiring from football, Man United may be forced to dip into the transfer market to sign a replacement for the former England international, and Kroos could definitely be that man.

The Germany ace has proven to be a fantastic signing for Los Blancos after he joined from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014, with the player managing to create a partnership with Luka Modric which is described by some as being the best in the world.

Kroos’ partnership with Modric has gone a long way to helping Julen Lopetegui’s side win three consecutive Champions League titles, and he’ll be a massive miss for Los Blancos should they lose him.