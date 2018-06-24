Liverpool eye crucial long-term solution in key position after concern last season

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius endured a nightmare end to last season, and reports continue to suggest that the Reds could be looking to make an eventual change.

The German shot-stopper had seemed on course to make the position his own after starting the last 16 consecutive Premier League games to end the season and in turn pushing Simon Mignolet into the back-up role.

Overall, he impressed with 16 clean sheets in 33 appearances, conceding 31 goals in total, and so he looked on course to emerge as the solution for Jurgen Klopp in that department.

However, his season ended in disaster after his two huge howlers in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, and that seemingly led to fresh question marks over whether or not he would remain as the first choice goalkeeper at Anfield.

The speculation has continued, with The Sun now linking Sporting Gijon youngster Daniel Martin as a long-term possibility to eventually come in and replace Karius.

Whether that means he would remain as the No.1 option next season remains to be seen, but axing him from the line-up next year after his horror show last time out would surely be a devastating blow for him personally and one that could really negatively impact his confidence moving forward.

Perhaps a strong pre-season will help lift his spirits and give him an opportunity to prove to Klopp that he doesn’t need to sign a new goalkeeper, but time will tell if Liverpool do so.

As noted by talkSPORT, the Reds are also said to be keen on signing Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha in a deal that could set them back £30m, and so given the quantity of speculation linking them with a new signing between the posts, it arguably should be a real concern for Karius.