£53m star to inherit number of Liverpool icon

Naby Keita has some big shoes to fill as reports from The Mirror and Liverpool Echo state that the midfielder will be given the No.8, previously worn by Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard.

As per The Mirror, Keita will move to Anfield this summer in a £53m move from RB Leipzig after agreeing a move before the start of last season.

According to the report from the Liverpool Echo, Keita has requested the No.8 shirt, which is incidentally the same number he wore for Leipzig.

The 23-year-old will succeed the number which has been vacant since Gerrard left Anfield in 2015, when he left Anfield to join LA Galaxy.

If the reports are true, then he will follow ex-Liverpool captain Gerrard, Stan Collymore, Paul Stewart, Oyvind Leonhardsen and Emile Heskey in the Premier League to have donned the shirt.

According to the Sun, Keita finally made his way to Merseyside for the first time since his £52m move, with pictures showing him stepping out of a car and signing autographs for fans.

Liverpool fans will be in for a treat next season as he is skillful, intelligent footballer with an eye for goal from midfield.

Keita also has the strength and playmaking ability to be a perfect replacement for Emre Can who has moved to Juventus.