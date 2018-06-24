Man United have identified Lorenzo Pellegrini as an alternative to Serbia and Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Sun are reporting that, as re-reported from the Daily Star, that the Red Devils aren’t very keen on paying £88M for the Lazio midfielder, and that they have singled out Pellegrini as an alternative to the Serb.

The news outlet are also reporting that the Italian midfielder would be brought in to replace Marouane Fellaini, who they state is set to leave the club this summer.

Milinkovic-Savic has been impressive during his time with Serbia at the World Cup, with the midfielder helping his side beat Costa Rica in their opening match.

Pellegrini, on the other hand, isn’ at the World Cup due to Italy’s failure to qualify, however this still didn’t stop the midfielder impressive for Roma this season.

The 22-year-old scored three and assisted five in 37 games in all competitions for the Italian giants, as he helped them reach the Champions League semi finals.

If United are seriously deterred from signing Milinkovic-Savic, it may be worth moving for Pellegrini to bolster their midfield for next season.