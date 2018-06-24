Man Utd have already been active in the summer transfer window, now reports claim that they could be switching their focus for a key addition.

Luke Shaw failed to establish himself as the first-choice left back last season, as the 22-year-old was limited to just 19 appearances in all competitions.

SEE MORE: Man Utd eye £86m player exchange offer for attacking starlet, Man City also keen

In turn, that led to stalwart Ashley Young doing a commendable job in filling in, but with a long-term perspective hat on, the 32-year-old can’t be seen as the solution as a natural left-back will be needed to fill the void to offer real balance to the side for years to come.

United have already moved for midfield ace Fred and young full-back Diogo Dalot, as per BBC Sport, but now it’s suggested that they could look to prioritise the left-back slot next.

According to The Mirror, they’ve dropped their interest in Juventus ace Alex Sandro due to his reported £50m price-tag, and so instead will take a closer look at £30m-rated Valencia star Jose Luis Gaya.

Gaya, 23, has continued to impress in Spain, making 38 appearances last season while displaying his defensive solidity and attacking threat with five assists.

Whether or not Man Utd are more successful with their pursuit of him remains to be seen, but it’s suggested that Sandro may no longer be on their radar.

The Brazilian ace has impressed since joining Juventus in 2015, regularly featuring for Massimiliano Allegri’s side en route to three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and a run to the Champions League final in 2017.

However, whether it would be sensible for United to splash out £50m on a left-back is questionable, and so perhaps their reported decision to look elsewhere is a logical one with Jose Mourinho also arguably looking to strengthen his squad elsewhere too this summer.