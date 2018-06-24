Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing attacking reinforcements this summer, with reports claiming he could be set for a transfer scrap with Man City.

The Red Devils weren’t the most potent attacking side in the Premier League last season, scoring just 68 goals in 38 games, giving them the second lowest tally of the top six sides.

SEE MORE: Liverpool rival Man Utd with formal bid for CL winner that would smash Premier League transfer record

Compare that to the 106 goals scored by Pep Guardiola’s men, and it’s questionable as to whether the champions really need to bolster their attack any further.

Nevertheless, as noted by The Mirror, both Manchester clubs are being linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, with Man Utd specifically linked with a suggested £86m plus Anthony Martial exchange offer for the 19-year-old.

Mbappe enjoyed an impressive first season in the French capital last year, scoring 21 goals and providing 16 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions to help his side to domestic dominance including a Ligue 1 title.

Meanwhile, Martial struggled to establish himself in the starting line-up at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho, and particularly if they are looking to bring in more attacking quality, he may well want to look elsewhere this summer to secure a more prominent role for himself.

That offer seems to indicate that Man Utd would essentially be looking to offer PSG a way of recouping what they initially spent on Mbappe when prising him away from Monaco for £166m, as per BBC Sport.

However, it could be an appealing offer in particular if Martial is involved as it gives them a healthy cash injection and an immediate replacement for their youngster, and so it remains to be seen whether or not United and Mourinho have success with it.

Such a deal could be complicated by City’s interest, but given Guardiola already has Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne all offering world-class attacking quality, it’s unclear as to how Mbappe would also fit in.