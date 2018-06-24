Jesse Lingard scored one of the goals of the World Cup 2018 so far with a sensational long-range effort during England vs Panama’s Group G clash, which left Manchester United fans gushing.

Lingard was in brilliant form during the first-half and was a handful for the Panama defence with his movement and incisive link-up play.

SEE MORE: Video: John Stones gives England ideal start vs Panama, bullet header breaks deadlock early

He won England’s first penalty with some smart movement and then was involved in one of the goals of the tournament with his brilliant strike.

The build-up and passing to the goal was impressive – Lingard then produced a stunning finish from outside the penalty area to curl his effort into the back of the net.

After being profligate in the first game against Tunisia, when he missed a host of chances, the Manchester Utd star repaid the faith Gareth Southgate has shown in him by producing arguably a man-of-the-match performance.

The England international has just had a fine season for the Red Devils, showing arguably the form of his career to cement a place in Southgate’s World Cup squad this summer.

In all competitions, the Englishman managed to bag a total of 13 goals and seven assists, making it his most productive season, and Man Utd fans could resist but to make humorous comparisons with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Would say Messi lingard but he’s having a better World Cup than Messi https://t.co/FxlTLQxDxP — Roaring Lion (@Lion_i_Roar) June 24, 2018

Lingard has outdone Messi at this world cup @JimmyBlox — AIex (@Charterz_) June 24, 2018

Messi Lingard is bringing it home ??????? — Joe Fuller (@Joe_Fuller_) June 24, 2018

Jesse Lingard Has scored more goals than Messi in this World Cup 2018 ! Thank God am alive to witness this !!? — ?????????? (@AbiodunLaVish) June 24, 2018