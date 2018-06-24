Maurizio Sarri is eager to make Napoli and Senegal star Kalidou Koulibaly his first signing of the summer he becomes new Chelsea manager in the near future.

The Sun are stating that, as re-reported from Goal, the Italian wants to bring Koulibaly with him to England this summer, and that he is weighing up an £88M (€100M) move for the defender.

MORE: Blow for Chelsea: Blues have opening £26.5M offer for Serie A superstar turned down by Italian giants

The Sun have reported in the past that, as re-reported and translated from Corriere Dello Sport, Sarri is set to sign a three-year deal with the Blues, something that’ll be music to the ears of the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Sarri has been mightily impressive with Napoli since his arrival, with the Italian helping the the club very nearly win Serie A this season, however they fell just short to eventually champions Juventus by a few points.

Napoli have often been considered as one of Europe’s most entertaining teams, something that’ll surely put a smile on the faces of all Chelsea fans, as he could very well be bringing his free flowing, attacking football to Stamford Bridge, and the Premier League.

If Chelsea do bring Koulibaly to the Premier League, they could very well be a force in the Premier League next season.