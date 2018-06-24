Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in landing a deal to bring France and Lyon star Nabil Fekir to Spain this summer.

Diario Gol are reporting that Los Blancos are keen to bring Fekir to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, and that a deal for the player could end up costing around €70M.

The news outlet are also saying that rivals Barcelona are also keen on Fekir, something that may see the two battle each other in the race to sign the Frenchman this summer.

Fekir has been absolutely superb for Lyon this season, with the midfielder having the best season of his career for the French giants.

The 24-year-old managed to clock up a total of 23 goals and eight assists in 40 appearances for Lyon this season as he helped the club secure a top four finish in Ligue 1.

With Andres Iniesta leaving Barcelona, the club will certainly be on the look out for a replacement, and that could be Fekir if they are serious about signing the Frenchman.

If things go to plan, we may see Real and Barca ignite further their already red-hot rivalry, as both look to land a deal for Fekir this summer.