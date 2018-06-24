Spurs are interested in bringing Luka Modric back to the club, with the north London side willing to fork out £44M to sign the Real Madrid ace this summer.

Diario Gol are stating that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are keen on signing the Croatian this summer, and that Modric will leave unless he is assured of a first team place with Los Blancos.

The news outlet are also stating that the Premier League side are willing to pay €50M (£44M) in order to bring Modric back to England, a price that would be an absolute bargain should they get it over the line.

Modric has developed into one of the best midfielders in the world since his move from Spurs to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2012.

The Croatian international has managed to work up a quality partnership with fellow midfield maestro Toni Kroos, one that has gone a long way to helping Los Blancos win three consecutive Champions League titles.

If Spurs are serious about bringing Modric back home, it’ll be interesting to see if Real are willing to let go of one of their most important and vital players for a price of just £44M.