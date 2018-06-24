Video: Harry Kane makes history as he bags England hat-trick in Panama thrashing

England striker Harry Kane helped himself to a hat-trick against Panama as the Three Lions cruised through to the last-16 at the 2018 World Cup.

Aside from moving to the top of the goalscoring charts at this tournament as he took his tally to five, ahead of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku who have four apiece, it was also a big moment for the Tottenham striker on an individual level.

Having bagged a hat-trick with this fortunate effort, as seen in the video below, after scoring twice from the penalty spot, he became only the third England player to score three goals in a World Cup game after Geoff Hurst and Gary Lineker.

That will be a proud landmark for the 24-year-old, but in the more immediate future, he’ll be desperate to continue to fire the goals in for England as they march on in the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s men face Belgium in their final group game as they look to secure top spot, but they’ve certainly got the job done so far with wins over Tunisia and Panama to ensure that they’ve got their World Cup off to a positive start.