Video: James Rodriguez’s delightful pass for Juan Cuadrado’s goal

James Rodriguez was the star for Columbia tonight as he grabbed two assists against Poland during their 3-0 win.

His first assist was a lovely deft chip into the six yard box for Yerry Mina to head home from six yards out to make the score 1-0 going into half-time.

However, it was Columbia’s third goal that was the goal of the night and the Real Madrid man produced a moment of sheer class.

Spotting the run of Juan Cuadrado bursting through the Polish lines, Rodriguez played a brilliant crossfield through ball, which displayed fantastic pinpoint accuracy.

James was left on the bench until the 59th minute against Japan with because of a calf strain, according to The Sun, however he picked up his wonderful World Cup form from 2014 and has now been directly involved in 10 goals in his last seven World Cup appearances with six goals and four assists.

Poland are now out of the tournament leaving Japan and Senegal on four points and Columbia in 3rd with three points.