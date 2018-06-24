Video: Jesse Lingard scores sensational goal as England run riot against Panama

England were in fine form on Sunday as they ran riot against Panama with Jesse Lingard scoring the pick of the goals for Gareth Southgate’s men.

John Stones got the scoring started with a brilliant header from an England corner, before Harry Kane doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

However, England really turned on the style for their third goal, as after some impressive build-up play, Lingard composed himself just outside the box and produced this stunning finish to curl his effort into the back of the net.

After being wasteful in the first game against Tunisia, he will be delighted to have got his name on the scoresheet against Panama and he did so in some style.

The scoring certainly didn’t stop there as Stones grabbed his second of the game along with Kane with another penalty all before half-time as Panama capitulated and England made the most of their superior quality.

LINGARD JUST SCORED THIS GOAL. UNREAL. ITS COMING HOME ???? pic.twitter.com/Bn4whXi13y — World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) June 24, 2018