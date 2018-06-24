Video: Russian security confiscate England fan’s photo of the Queen…because she’s pulling a silly face

For all the reports before the tournament warning of potential trouble, as per The Guardian, the news coming out of Russia during the World Cup so far has been positive.

England fans in particular have been seen enjoying the host cities and the in-game atmosphere, and along with results on the pitch, it appears to be a great tournament so far.

Provided the wins continue to arrive and the fans are able to stick around longer as Gareth Southgate’s men advance further having now booked their spot in the last-16 of the World Cup, it could potentially be a memorable summer for the Three Lions.

It’s not all great news though, as CaughtOffside’s own Robert Summerscales is out in Russia for the tournament, and as he made his way into the stadium for England’s thrashing of Panama, he was denied the opportunity to take his prized photo of Queen Elizabeth in with him, as seen in the video below.

Despite pleading with Russian security staff that her frown was related to the scones and not a obscure dig at Russia, he failed to avoid getting it through the checks and was later left heartbroken as he was unable to retrieve the photo.

Fortunately, England made it a day to remember for our man in Russia as they secured a comfortable 6-1 win over Panama, with Harry Kane bagging a hat-trick as Southgate’s men have now taken six points from their opening two games and will face Belgium next week looking to secure top spot in Group G.