Video: Why Sweden coach Janne Andersson was livid with Germany after late Toni Kroos heroics

Toni Kroos provided one of the great World Cup moments on Saturday night, but Sweden boss Janne Andersson was far from impressed with their rivals.

The Real Madrid midfielder struck deep into injury time to complete Germany’s turnaround to secure a crucial 2-1 win over Sweden to keep their World Cup alive.

Joachim Low’s men had fallen behind to leave them on the brink of an early shock elimination, but they came back and sparked wild scenes of celebrations after Kroos curled in a sensational late free-kick to keep them firmly in the tournament.

Whether they now go on and get the result needed against South Korea to progress remains to be seen, but Sweden were furious with their rivals on the touchline after the full-time whistle for the manner of their celebrations.

As seen in the video below, coach Andersson had to be held back as he marched over to the German bench, while members of his coaching staff were involved in some shoving too.

Andersson has now revealed what it was that got them so riled up.

“Some of Germany’s leaders celebrated by running in our direction and rubbing it into our faces. That got me angry,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “We fought it out for 90 minutes and when the final whistle blows you shake hands and you leave so I was very angry with that.”

Germany can be forgiven for losing their composure given the emotions after that goal from Kroos went in, but to allegedly celebrate in front of the Swedish bench and provoke them is undoubtedly uncalled for and Andersson has every right to be annoyed if that is indeed what happened.