Who could England face in the World Cup 2018 last 16 and beyond?

England are currently top of Group G in their World Cup Group G group ahead their emphatic 6-1 win against Panama earlier today.

Both the Three Lions and Belgium have qualified into the round of 16 stage but they have identical points, goal difference, and goals scored – meaning England lead the group on FIFA fair play rules having had less yellow cards than Roberto Martinez’s side so far.

This sets up an intriguing tie on Thursday evening to see who will top the group but what are the permutations for finishing top or runners-up and who could England face in the next round?

Who could England face in the World Cup 2018 last 16?

Quite simply put, the winner of Group G will face the runners-up in Group H and the runners-up of Group G will face the winners of Group H.

Therefore, England or Belgium could draw with either Poland, Senegal, Colombia and Japan.

Currently in Group H, Japan top the group ahead of Senegal in second place with four points a piece.

Who could England play in the quarter-finals and semi-finals?

After England will face either Serbia, Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Mexico, Sweden, Germany or South Korea, depending on the outcomes of their respective groups and who they face in the last 16.

In the semi-finals England could face a team from the first-half of the draw.

So any team from Groups A,B,C, or D: Russia, Uruguay, Iran, Portugal, Spain, France, Denmark, Australia, Croatia, Iceland, Argentina or Nigeria.