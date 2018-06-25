Arsenal and Chelsea on alert as club prepare to sell stand-out World Cup star whose €42m valuation looks set to rise

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs chasing the transfer of Colombian World Cup star James Rodriguez this summer.

And according to Diario Gol, Bayern Munich are planning to sign Rodriguez from Real Madrid permanently for just €42million and sell him for a profit as they believe his value looks likely to go up.

It remains to be seen how much Bayern would look to make on the player, but he’s shone at the World Cup so far to do their chances of a healthy profit no harm, and it’s little surprise as well to see top clubs being mentioned as potential suitors for him again.

Rodriguez certainly struggled to live up to expectations at Real Madrid since his move from Monaco in 2014, which also followed some eye-catching displays at that summer’s World Cup.

The 26-year-old also shone on loan at Bayern last season, so he seems well worth snapping up for a relatively modest fee if possible, though it seems questionable if they should indeed be looking to sell him at all.

Still, Arsenal and Chelsea won’t care as Diario Gol mention them and Juventus as being in for him this summer.

New Gunners boss Unai Emery could certainly do with a top attacking player to help replace Alexis Sanchez and ease the burden on Mesut Ozil, while Chelsea may need him to replace Eden Hazard as Marca claim he wants out and has had his father offer him to Real Madrid.