Barcelona are eyeing up a swoop for Real Madrid target and World Cup star Aleksandr Golovin, a player who is set to be available for around €20M.

Don Balon are stating that the Blaugrana are keen on bringing in the Russian to bolster their midfield options, and that Real Madrid themselves are also targeting the 22-year-old.

MORE: Barcelona star concerned team-mate is tempted to accept big Manchester United transfer offer

The news outlet are also stating that the CSKA Moscow star is set to cost any side around €20M, an absolute bargain when you consider how well the player has been at the World Cup so far.

Despite being just 22 years old, Golovin has managed to take the 2018 World Cup by storm so far, with the midfielder’s performances exciting fans all around the globe.

The player has already managed to clock up one goal and two assists in three group stage games, something that has helped the hosts book their place in the next round of the tournament.

If Barca are that desperate to beat Madrid to the signing of Golovin, they might want to get a move on before the player gains any more suitors with his performances at the world’s biggest football competition.