Maurizio Sarri wants Chelsea to launch bid for £61million Liverpool transfer target

Incoming Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly wants the club to be in the running for the transfer of Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer.

Il Matino claim Sarri is due in London for talks with Chelsea about replacing Antonio Conte, and the latest is that he’s already made it clear what kind of signings he wants.

MORE: Chelsea launch offer to rival Manchester United for £175million forward transfer

It is perhaps little surprise to see a goalkeeper is reportedly on his radar amid doubts over Thibaut Courtois’ future with the Blues.

Gianluca Di Marzio have recently linked the Belgian shot-stopper with Real Madrid, and he has just a year remaining on his current Chelsea contract.

Alisson would make a fine replacement after impressing at Roma, and Gazzetta dello Sport (via their Forza Roma website) claim Sarri wants him at Chelsea.

The report suggests the west London giants could offer around £61million for the Brazilian, who has also notably been linked with Liverpool this summer.

Globo Esporte recently claimed the Reds had offered Alisson a contract, though Don Balon have suggested he’s close to joining Real Madrid.

It would certainly be intriguing if Chelsea could get this deal done against so much competition, and it would be ideal for them to prevent top four rivals Liverpool sealing such an important signing to strengthen a weak point of their team.