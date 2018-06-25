Eden Hazard and his father have reportedly contacted Real Madrid about a transfer as the Belgian superstar eyes a move away from Chelsea.

This is the astonishing claim of Spanish source Marca, who state Hazard and his father made their intentions clear to Real Madrid just days before Los Blancos took on Liverpool in the Champions League final.

The report adds that the 27-year-old believes it’s time to take on a fresh challenge and that he’s stalling on signing a new contract with the Blues following their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

This is a huge blow for Chelsea as they now face the prospect of losing one of their most important players and likely face failing to attract as many big names to help replace him.

With the west London giants needing all the help they can get to get back into the top four, this is far from ideal preparation ahead of the new season.

Hazard has shone at the World Cup with Belgium, showing himself once again to be one of the finest attacking players in the world, and one who could be a great fit at Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants could do with an upgrade on Gareth Bale in their front three after the Welshman’s problems with fitness and form in 2017/18.

Real also face interest in Marco Asensio as Mundo Deportivo report of an offer from Liverpool, so they could have plenty of money to spend and could certainly do with a player like Hazard in their squad.

Marca add that Hazard would likely command a £105million transfer fee to prise away from Chelsea.