Real Madrid ready to bid £70m for Chelsea star who could join alongside Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to pay around £70million to seal the transfer of Chelsea defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante this summer.

The France international has established himself as one of the best in the world in his position in recent years and would undoubtedly make a great fit at the Bernabeu.

Diario Gol claim Kante has become a target for Los Blancos in a deal worth roughly £70m, though nothing concrete has happened just yet.

This follows talk of Kante’s Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard also potentially leaving Stamford Bridge for the Spanish capital.

Marca claim the Belgium international’s father has offered his son to Madrid, with the 27-year-old keen to get away from the club after they missed out on a Champions League place for next season.

One imagines a top class player like Kante could also be tempted to leave Chelsea for Real in these difficult times in west London, with uncertainty surrounding the managerial situation and the ability to attract big names in the transfer market after some uninspiring recent purchases.

Kante would most likely continue to be a starter at a club like Madrid and could play his part in helping the Spanish giants chase another Champions League trophy after three final victories in a row.

Given Chelsea have generally never had to deal with losing their best players in the Roman Abramovich era, it would be a huge shock if both Hazard and Kante left in the same summer, and a blow that would be hard to recover from any time soon.