Chelsea agree transfer for defender as ex-Blues chief makes his move

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sell promising young defender Jonathan Panzo to Monaco in this summer’s transfer window, according to RMC journalist Loic Tanzi.

The Blues look set to become the latest Premier League club to see promising young English talent move abroad, following some other recent high-profile transfers.

Jadon Sancho left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund last summer in a move that looks to have paid off due to him breaking into their first-team sooner than was realistically possible at the Etihad Stadium.

Others to have done similar are Marcus McGuane leaving Arsenal for Barcelona, while Ademola Lookman left Everton for a loan move to RB Leipzig.

Chelsea don’t exactly have the best record of promoting youth players, so Panzo may well have made the right choice to move to Monaco, who have got the best out of a large number of talented youngsters in recent times.

Monaco et Chelsea sont tombés d’accord pour un transfert de J. Panzo (17 ans – défenseur central). L’ASM espère boucler ça vite #Mercato — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) June 25, 2018

It’s also refreshing to see young English players try their luck abroad to develop and learn under different tactical systems and cultures.